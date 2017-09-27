The first India property of iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds, will open its doors here on December 1. Located in the capital's centrally located Connaught Place area in the iconic Regal Building, the attraction has opened its online portal booking of tickets with pre-booking offers which include special prices.



Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

Tickets are open at Rs 860 for adults and Rs 660 for children. These tickets are flexible as the purchase remains valid for a year from the day of purchase and allows the guest to visit at any time of their choice. After the attraction's opening, the tickets will be dated, and will be priced at Rs 960 for adults and Rs 760 for children.

"Madame Tussauds will serve its Indian guests with a unique and fun-filled experience especially strategised and developed for them. Finally, we are here to change the way entertainment had been perceived till date," Sabia Gulati, Head Sales and Marketing, Madame Tussauds, Delhi, said in a statement.

"With the opening of the attraction on December 1, Indians will behold a new era of entertainment allowing them to own their moment of red carpet in showbiz. We are sure our guests will welcome the attraction enthusiastically and will love it for most exciting celebrity experience it will bring to them," Gulati added.

Bollywood celebrities, whose life-size wax figures will be featured at Madame Tussauds museum in the capital, include Madhubala, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Asha Bhosle. Sportspersons like Kapil Dev and Milkha Singh will be featured too, but one of the major attractions will be a wax statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides them, the museum will also feature wax figures of singers Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Beyonce Knowles, and actresses Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Winslet and Kim Kardashian West.