Madame Tussauds museum set to open in Delhi, Amitabh Bachchan likely to attend launch

New Delhi: World famous wax museum Madame Tussauds is set to debut in India in June, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and American pop star Lady Gaga's statues as some of the star attractions.

"Madame Tussauds will open doors in June this year," Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director of Merlin Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said here on Wednesday at a press conference.

The first India branch of the museum will be in the capital New Delhi.

The museum, renowned for the creation of detailed and lifelike wax figures, will house statues of prominent figures from the world of sports, Bollywood, politics, et al.

Amitabh is likely to attend the launch of the museum, which will be spread across the first and second floors of the Regal Cinema complex in Connaught Place here.

This is the 23rd branch of Madame Tussauds across the world, and Merlin Entertainment is looking forward to a red carpet welcome.

"Many said that why Delhi when Mumbai is the Bollywood hub, but for us, Madame Tussauds is not just about entertainment, but representing wax statues or people from different walks of life," Marcel Kloos, Director, New Openings - Europe and emerging markets, said here.

Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, apart from Modi, are some of the names who already have their statues in international branches of Madame Tussauds.