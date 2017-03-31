Madarsas in MP to have lessons on patriotism, life story of Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

Bhopal: Madarsa Board in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is preparing a course on the patriotism's place in Islam.

Lessons on life stories of prominent leaders including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be a part of syllabus.

"The Board is preparing a syllabus on the topic `Vatan Se Mohabbat Ka Islam Dharam Me Kya Mahatva Hai' (what is the importance of love for one's country in Islam) so that students learn what a high status the religion they follow (Islam) has given to those who love their country and to the loyalty to the country," Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board Chairman Syed Imad Uddin said here.

"We are also including lessons on the lives of Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Abul Kalam Azad who himself was a product of Madarsa, APJ Abdul Kalam, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and others to educate Madarsa students about their life struggles and their achievements," he told PTI.

The ongoing Narmada river conservation programme `Namami Devi Narmade' would also be a part of syllabus, he said. "It (love for the country) is not something new, it is already there and one should not construe that those studying in Madarsas are not aware of it as it is already there in the religion," he clarified.

A committee would soon submit its report on these new topics in the syllabus to the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) for approval, and after getting the nod, these new lessons would be taught in Madarsas, he said.