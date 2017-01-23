Madh resident abducted over loan recovery in Mumbai

Malwani Police on Sunday arrested three men for kidnapping a Madh island contractor on January 8, in a bid to recover the loan amount they had given to the latter’s brother-in-law



Kidnappers Shaukat and Satyprakash

Malwani Police on Sunday arrested three men for kidnapping a Madh island contractor on January 8, in a bid to recover the loan amount they had given to the latter’s brother-in-law.

According to cops, the victim, Dinesh Kumar (25) was abducted and tortured for 13 days. "On January 8, the kidnappers called Dinesh's wife and told her to pay Rs 3 lakh or they could kill Dinesh. She visited her brother's home for help, but found that he hadn’t been home for a while. She tried to negotiate with the kidnappers, but after 12 days, the kidnappers gave her the ultimatum to pay Rs 2 lakh or lose her husband. That’s when she came to us and filed a complaint," an official from Malwani police station said.

The cops managed to rescue Dinesh within 24 hours. Senior Inspector Deepak Fatangre said, “We traced the calls to a godown in Jogeshwari and on Sunday we raided the premises and arrested Shaukat Sheikh (37), Satyprakash Kotir (32) and Brijesh Kumar Gupta (27).”

Fatangre said during interrogation, the trio admitted they abducted Dinesh for his brother-in-law had fled with Rs 1.5 lakh from them. “Dinesh’s brother-in-law Bajrangi had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from Shaukat in 2016. But, he fled Malwani soon after. So, Shaukat with two others hatched a plan to kidnap Dinesh and extort the amount from Bajrangi’s sister. We have booked the trio for kidnapping and wrongful confinement and they will be produced in court today.”