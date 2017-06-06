Madhu Sapre has a special with 1992 Miss Universe contemporaries



Madhu Sapre with her contemporaries from the Miss Universe pageant

Now, Europe's catching up with reunions

The on going fascination that former models and beauty queens have for each other's company, appears to have been exported now to Europe. The statuesque athlete Madhu Sapre, who had represented India, and been chosen as second runner-up in the 1992 Miss Universe pageant, was recently in Barcelona for a very special reunion with some of her pageant contemporaries. "It's one of its kind," she said. "I have no words to express what it feels like to get together again." As reported, Sapre, who resides in Italy with her husband and daughter, had only recently attended one such reunion in Mumbai last month, where she'd met friends from her modelling days.



Nus Ghani and Parveen Dussanj-Bedi

"In my time in England, the horrific Manchester attacks happened, and now the London Bridge attack. They leave me saddened and maddened," says Parveen Dussanj-Bedi, wife of actor Kabir Bedi, and an erstwhile resident of London. "The true heroes have been the emergency services, they must be commended," she says, adding, "When I was growing up in the '80s and '90s, the terrorists were the Irish Republican Army (IRA). I remember in 1984 when Margaret Thatcher narrowly escaped an assassination attempt (her hotel was bombed by the IRA), she continued with the Conservative Party conference as scheduled the next day, 9.30am sharp. This terrorism we are facing today will not succeed, this country has never cowered and it's not about to do so now."

Bedi is currently in England to canvas for her close friend Nus Ghani, who had been the MP from Wealden until snap polls were called in April (Ghani had made history in the 2015 General Election becoming the first elected Muslim female MP in the Conservative Party).

"The constituency is pristine English countryside — the land of Winnie the Pooh and the Ashdown Forest; and being friends for decades, I have been by her side as we travel up and down her constituency, doing meets and greets with locals, stopping in at local events like fetes and fairs, and participating in local hustings (debates)," she says. The twin attacks within a month of each other have interfered with campaigning, but as Dussanj-Bedi says, paying tribute to the legendary British stiff upper lip,"We will stay calm and carry on."



Gulzar

Gulzar lends his heft to the Fourth Estate

"I am very excited to share with you, a tribute film to Indian journalism that Mumbai Press Club & RedInk Awards have made in collaboration with Gulzar and Achyut Palav, the celebrated calligrapher," said our college mate Gurbir Singh, Convener RedInk Awards, print media's annual acknowledgment of what is good and great, which is being held on Wednesday at a glittering ceremony at the NCPA, in the presence of the CM Devendra Fadnavis. "In the current climate of hate, prejudice, and lack of faith in Indian journalism, we felt it was important to give a clarion call that boosted morale, and served equally as a reminder of our larger purpose," he said, adding, "We feel that as a body, the Mumbai Press Club needs to constantly work on upholding the ideals of true & great journalism."



Vinod Dua

The link to the video clip 'Who else but you?' that he sent along, made by Rafiq Elias, featuring lyricist and poet Gulzar's searing voice and words, is vintage Gulzar, extoling journalists to speak up against injustice and oppression. "The principal credit goes to Gulzar who wrote and spoke with such feeling, Achyut Palav who did the calligraphy, and Ashutosh Karkhanis who directed," said Elias when we spoke to him yesterday.

This year's RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism has been awarded to veteran journalist Vinod Dua.



Simran Lal, (right) Raul Rai

To Bandra with love from Delhi

"My relationship with Bombay is the happiest one! The city makes me feel free and floaty, and this is truly where my spirits belong," says the Delhi-based Simran Lal, who spent a few years in Maximum City, before Delhi reclaimed her.

"I am so happy we are opening our new store in Bandra, because it is the combination of the energy of the people here and being so close to the sea, it makes for the perfect spot for our brand," she says about her newest enterprise, a lifestyle brand designed for young hipsters, which she created in tandem with her husband Raul Rai to 'establish a modern Indian voice', with a strong online presence, and an exquisitely designed retail space in the Kala Ghoda area. This time round the couple have opted to go North with their label, to what looks like its obvious market, Bandra.

"We're lucky to be in this lovely heritage building at the Patkar Bungalow," says Rai. "We have designed our stores not just for commerce but to create a culture too."

To be launched with a splashy party this weekend, the couple is looking forward to introducing its loyal customers to 'the new quaint and cozy home experience where one moves from chamber to chamber as if moving through one's own personal space.'

There's always the trash can

Sharing a number similar to one belonging to one of Mumbai's leading cosmetic surgeons, has its moments as readers might imagine. From close ups of people's warts, to more delicate matters concerning a pair of already alluring eyes to be made even more alluring, or a dimple to be discreetly inserted on a cheek, we are often privy to more information than one requires. All this thanks to that bane of modern living: the number of wrongly addressed messages we receive daily through SMS, WhatsApp, or email.

Something of this nature occurred recently when an internal office missive landed quite accidentally in our inbox, alluding to a mighty kerfuffle between a highend international media group and a (very) large client. It alluded to many angry words being exchanged; groups of hapless executives in a tizzy and the client supposedly 'acting weird and unprofessional' over a recently concluded event, which appears not to have gone as planned.

Of course like all the other misguided missives which we accidentally receive, this too has landed in the trash can.

But see what a single tap on the wrong key can do? And they're supposed to be 'smart' gadgets!