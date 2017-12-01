Madhya Pradesh assembly witnesses uproar over crime against women

The opposition Congress members created a ruckus in the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday to demand a discussion on crime against women in the state, forcing Speaker Sitasaran Sharma to adjourn the house twice

As soon as the assembly met in the morning, the opposition Congress and the treasury benches led by Bharatiya Janata Party members indulged in heated exchanges over crime against women, including the gang rape of a student returning after attending coaching classes in the state capital. The opposition has moved adjournment motions on the issue.

After Question Hour could not be conducted properly on Thursday, Sharma announced that the discussion would be held on Friday. Congress MLA Ramnivas Rawat said it would have been better if the announcement had been made earlier. On Wednesday too, the Congress MLAs had created a ruckus in the house on the issue, forcing the adjournment of the house for the whole day.

