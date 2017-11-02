Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures houses for the poor by 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday assured houses to the poor by 2022 and vowed to make the state corruption free.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/AFP

Speaking at the 62nd foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister said, 'It is my resolution to make Madhya Pradesh a number one state of the country. No poor will be deprived of houses in the state. This is my resolution. Every poor in Madhya Pradesh will have a house of his own by 2022. This is BJP's resolution.'

The Chief Minister also noted that Madhya Pradesh is the number one state in terms of electricity, road, irrigation and women's safety. Assuring adequate power supply in the state, Chouhan said, 'There is no electricity in forty-two lakh houses of Madhya Pradesh. These states will get electricity in the next two years.' The Chief Minister also vowed to make the state terror and corruption free.

'I congratulate the police for making the state free from Naxalites and Dacoit. He had told the police that either the dacoits or Shivraj Singh will remain in the state,' he added. Reiterating that roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than that of America, Chouhan said many people mocked at his statement.

'I praised about Madhya Pradesh in the United States. I said that the roads of Madhya Pradesh are better than the US. Some people didn't like my statement. But I would like to repeat it again that roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than US,' he said. He further said that some people want to spoil the law and order in the state in the name of farmers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was trolled for branding Madhya Pradesh's roads better than that of Washington D.C. While addressing the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting, Chouhan said, "When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States."(ANI)