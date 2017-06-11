Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Your labour won't go waste



Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/AFP

As the violent agrarian unrest entered its tenth day in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday began his indefinite fast at the Dusshera Maidan here for restoration of peace and promised profitable prices to farmers for their produce.

"The state government stands firm with the farmers. We are going to buy the farm produce and give profitable prices for it," he assured.

The farmers are, among other things, demanding satisfactory prices for their farm produce. Their stir turned violent when five persons died in police firing, while six others were injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur district.

"Your labour won't go waste," he promised. "We are going to buy different varieties of pulses at MSP." Chouhan said his government was pro-farmer and recalled efforts underway to make farming a profitable business in MP.

Mandsaur curfew relaxed for 12 hours

Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, remained peaceful yesterday with authorities relaxing curfew for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm. As the situation eased, markets reopened and locals stepped out to stock essentials such as vegetables and milk. District Collector O P Srivastava said normalcy was returning and there was no report of any untoward incident.