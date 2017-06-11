Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Your labour won't go waste

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/AFP
As the violent agrarian unrest entered its tenth day in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday began his indefinite fast at the Dusshera Maidan here for restoration of peace and promised profitable prices to farmers for their produce.
"The state government stands firm with the farmers. We are going to buy the farm produce and give profitable prices for it," he assured.
The farmers are, among other things, demanding satisfactory prices for their farm produce. Their stir turned violent when five persons died in police firing, while six others were injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur district.
"Your labour won't go waste," he promised. "We are going to buy different varieties of pulses at MSP." Chouhan said his government was pro-farmer and recalled efforts underway to make farming a profitable business in MP.
Mandsaur curfew relaxed for 12 hours
Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, remained peaceful yesterday with authorities relaxing curfew for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm. As the situation eased, markets reopened and locals stepped out to stock essentials such as vegetables and milk. District Collector O P Srivastava said normalcy was returning and there was no report of any untoward incident.
Voices
K K Mishra, Congress chief spokesperson
'Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a nautanki, an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that set the state on fire'
TN farmers temporarily call off protest
Chennai: A group of farmers, who resumed their protest after ending their month-long stir in New Delhi, yesterday temporarily called off the protest following assurance from the chief minister that their demands would be met.
Trending Videos
Tragedy of actress Shikha Joshi who was molested and killed herself
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments