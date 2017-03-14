Madras HC Judge Justice Mala retires

Chennai: Justice R Mala, who was the first woman Registrar General of Madras High Court, retired from service today. She had held various positions in the Tamil Nadu State Judiciary before becoming the first woman Registrar (Vigilance) of High Court here, in 2006.

Justice Mala was appointed as the first woman Registrar General in the Chartered High Court of Madras, in 2007.

In 2009, she was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court and made a permanent Judge in 2012.

With her retirement the strength of the Judges has come down to 54 in a sanctioned strength of 75.