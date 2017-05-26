Magisterial probe into Jammu bus accident rumour

Authorities on Friday ordered a magisterial probe over a rumour that a school bus was believed to have met with an accident in Jammu's Rajouri district.

On Thursday, the Gareeb Nawaz Academy school bus was carrying 45 persons on a picnic from Manjakot in Poonch to Peer Ki Gali on the Mughal Road that connects Rajouri with Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley. The school is based in Poonch.

High panic gripped Manjakot when the "news" spread that at least 40 school children were feared dead when the bus fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri.

Authorities in Rajouri had rushed ambulances and rescue teams to the spot, but there was no trace of the supposed accident.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal in a tweet later on Thursday confirmed that there was no accident.