Maharashtra minister Ranjit Patil's father slapping, abusing school peon goes viral



Maharashtra minister Ranjit Patil

A video purportedly showing Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil's father V N Patil abusing and slapping a school peon, identified as Amol Kale, went ;viral on social media.

V N Patil himself is a former member of Legislative Council.

An FIR was also registered against him over the incident which allegedly took place at a school in Murtijapur tehsil of Akola district.

According to sources, V N Patil, whose foundation runs a school, was visiting another school in the tehsil to check why children were enrolling there in large number and not in his school.

When one of the employees of that school began to shoot a video of his visit, he got angry, sources said.

According to reports, the school principal, who was the one to film the event, has filed a police complaint.

The video has a voice, said to be of the school principal, speaking to V N Patil and questioning his authority. Another voice is heard referring to the politicians as "ajoba", or paternal grandfather in Marathi.

When contacted, Ranjit Patil told PTI that his father has denied abusing or slapping anybody.

"A police case has been registered. My father has denied abusing or slapping anybody. Police investigation is on and facts will soon come out," the minister said.