Mahad Bridge opens nearly ten months after collapse



Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates the Savitri River Bridge at Mahad in Mumbai on Monday. Pic/PTI

A new bridge on Savitri river in adjoining Raigad district yesterday opened for vehicular traffic, almost 10 months after the old British-era bridge collapsed on August 2 last year.

Nearly 26 people had died last year after two State Transport buses and some other vehicles fell in the swollen river following the bridge collapse on Mumbai-Goa Highway near Mahad in Raigad district, about 170 kms from here.

Also read - Mahad Tragedy: Collapsed bridge has cut bus business by half

The British-era bridge was to be dismantled in December 2016 as part of Mumbai-Goa Highway expansion project. The highways ministry and the state public works department have now built a three-lane bridge in 165 days.

Also read: Maharashtra BJP offers jobs to kin of Mahad bridge collapse victims

The new bridge, thrown open for public use yesterday, has been built alongside the British-era bridge that was washed away during the rains last year.

Also read - Mahad tragedy: 9 days on, one ST bus fished out of river

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Surface Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were present at the inauguration of the new bridge.