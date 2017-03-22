Maharashtra: BJP wins Zilla Parishad president post in 10 districts

BJP candidates won the post of Zilla Parishad (ZP) president in 10 of the 25 districts where elections were held yesterday, with NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena emerging winners on the rest.

At some places, Congress and Shiv Sena, otherwise political rivals, joined hands to get their nominees elected to ZP posts.

These 25 ZPs, spread across Maharashtra, went to polls last month to elect their members with BJP gaining ground among rural voters and winning most of the seats on offer.

BJP nominees bagged ZP president’s post at 10 ZPs, while NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena won 5 each with local permutations and combinations playing a key role in the polls. Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve suffered a setback in his home turf Jalna. Despite BJP emerging as the single largest party, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP came together to deny the top post to the BJP.

Shiv Sena bagged the top ZP position, while NCP got the post of vice president.