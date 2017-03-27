Maharashtra: Expulsion of 19 MLAs may be revoked



Sudhir Mungantiwar

The BJP-led Maharashtra government may revoke the expulsion of 19 opposition MLAs who were suspended from the House for disrupting the Budget speech of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. "The government has indicated that it is ready to revoke the expulsion of MLAs from March 29," said a BJP leader.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat too had indicated on Saturday that the government has soften its stand against the MLAs, who had been suspended till December 31. Speaker Haribhau Bagade had suspended 19 MLAs on March 22 for creating ruckus in Assembly during the Budget speech of Mungantiwar. Since then, the opposition parties have boycotted the proceedings of the House calling the government "dictatorial and anti-farmer".

A senior BJP leader, however, said the reason behind change in stand was the state-wide Sangharsh Yatra being organised by the opposition to highlight the plight of farmers. "Some BJP leaders cautioned the CM that if this Yatra touches a chord with farmers, the Opposition will get an upper hand and the party will have to face the backlash," said the BJP leader.