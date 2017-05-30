Maharashtra: Four infants die at a government hospital in Amravati



Representational Pic

Four premature babies, who were admitted in the neonatal intensive care unit of a government-run hospital at Amravati in Maharashtra, died in the early hours yesterday. Their parents alleged negligence, and some activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena beat up one of the doctors, police said.

The four infants — two male and two female — born prematurely in the past one week were kept in incubators in the ICU of Punjabrao Deshmukh Medical College Hospital, Amravati District Collector Abhijeet Bangar said. Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan has ordered an inquiry , he added.