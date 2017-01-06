Maharashtra: IPS officers transferred, promoted

The state yesterday issued orders of transfers and promotions of IPS officers in the state. The orders were issued by the state home department, officials said.

Ritesh Kumar, IGP CID Pune has been promoted as Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Wireless Department.

Amitabh Gupta, who was IGP in the Legal Meteorology department, has been promoted to the ADG rank. Santosh Rastogi, Joint Commissioner of Police Nagpur city was transferred as Joint Commissioner of State Intelligence Department (SID), Mumbai.

Sunil Ramanand, Joint Commissioner of Police Pune has been transferred as IGP, Crime Investigation Department (CID) and he will be replaced by Ravindra Kadam, who was IGP at Nagpur Range.

Deepak Pandey, who was posted as Deputy Inspector Genral (DIG) Maharashtra State Security Corporation is promoted as IGP and will be the Managing Director at Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

DIG of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Vijaysingh Jadhav has been promoted as IGP (Training and Special Forces) at State Police HQ, Mumbai.