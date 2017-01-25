Maharashtra asks schools to ban religious events

The state issued a circular on January 4 to all CEOs, saying any kind of religious ceremony or rituals, like Satyanarayan Katha, should be banned in government schools and offices.

Not only this, schools would not be allowed to place pictures of gods and goddesses on campus. All senior officials have been asked to remove such pictures from schools and offices already having them.

Some agree

Principal of St. Mary High School, Mazgaon, Father Francis Swami said, “Not only government schools, even private ones should be banned from promoting any religion. It is very important to have a secular atmosphere in schools.”

“Celebrating one festival hurts the sentiments of students who belong to a different community. Schools and government offices should have a secular atmosphere and not indulge in such things,” said advocate Vishwas Kashyap of Mebuddhist Foundation.

Some don’t

Principal of Pragnya Bodhini High School Seema Shaikh said, “Banning religious celebrations is not the solution. Students should know about their culture.”