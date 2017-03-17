Maharashtra Assembly adjourned thrice amid din over loan waiver issue

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned thrice on Friday as the stand-off continued in the House over the farmers' loan waiver issue.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP trooped into the well shouting slogans.

The Sena MLAs said, "Shiv Sena cha bhajapa la ishara. Shetkaryacha saat baara kora zalaach pahije (Shiv Sena warns the BJP that land records of farmers should be clear)." The Congress and NCP members demanded that the loans of farmers should be waived off.

Speaker Haribhau Bagde appealed to the members to take their seats as he wanted to make an announcement.

He wished Congress MLA and former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on his birthday today. The members cutting across party lines then greeted him by thumping the desks. Chavan stood up and accepted the good wishes with folded hands.

However, as some of the opposition members continued to shout slogans in the well, Bagde adjourned the House. After the adjournment, the members who were in the well shouting slogans went to greet Chavan. When the House reassembled, Yogesh Sagar (BJP), who

was in the Chair, appealed that the Question Hour be taken up. He said it would be unjust not to take up the questions given by the members. Sagar called out to Congress MLA Rahul Bondre, whose question was listed first. Bondre stood up but as the uproar by opposition members continued, he could not speak.

Sagar then adjourned the House and the Question Hour was washed out. When the House assembled again, Speaker Haribhau Bagde, who was in the Chair, took up the tabling of papers and reports by various ministers, even as the opposition members continued to shout slogans demanding farmers' loan waiver.

Amid the noisy scenes, State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar tabled the Economic Survey 2016-17. Rajendra Patni (BJP) tabled the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report. However, as the din continued, the Speaker again adjourned the House till 1 PM.