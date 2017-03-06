Maharashtra Assembly condoles death of former members

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to its former members Jambuvantrao Dhote and Chandrakant Chhajed who passed away earlier this year.

The House also condoled the death of its other former members - Anandrao Kondiba Desai, Punjaji Bapuji Kadu Patil, Manikrao Ramchandra Aapotikar, Wamanrao Bhokare, Babusing Rathod and Chandrashekhar Bhosale.

The motion of condolence was moved by Chief MInister Devendra Fadnavis and seconded by Leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Group leaders of various parties in the House also spoke on the occasion. A two-minute silence was observed by the members as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Meanwhile, a discussion on the Governor's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses will be taken up on March 8 and 9 and the Chief MInister will reply to the debate on March 9, Speaker Haribhau Bagde said.

Three Bills - Mumbai Municipal corporation (amendment) Bill 2017, Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (amendment) Bill 2017, and Maharashtra Grampanchayat and Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti (amendment) Bill 2017 were reintroduced.

Meanwhile, supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 11,104 crore were tabled in the Maharashtra Legislature on the first day of the Budget session.