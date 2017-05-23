Maharashtra Assembly passes GST Bill



Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra Assembly passed unanimously the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill yesterday, the last day of a special session of the state Legislature.

"All political parties had unanimity over the Goods and Services Tax Bill. Today, this supreme House has unanimously passed this bill. I thank the House for this," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The three-day special session to discuss and ratify the bill, to pave the way for the national roll-out of Goods and Services Tax on July 1, began on Saturday.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the Assembly that the government would ensure Goods and Services Tax did not hamper financial autonomy of local self-government bodies.

"The government has accepted the responsibility of compensation to local bodies for five years for the loss of revenue due to abolition of octroi and local body tax due to GST," he said.