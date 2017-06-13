Maharashtra Board class X results: Girls outperform boys yet again





Girls outshone boys yet again in the Maharashtra Board's class X examination results declared on Tuesday, by recording a better pass percentage. The state Secondary School Certificate (SSC) class X examination results registered an overall pass percentage of 88.74.



A total of 91.46 per cent of girls passed the exams as compared to 86.51 per cent boys, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chairman Gangadhar Mahmane said while announcing the results. In the Maharashtra State Board class XII examinations also, the results of which were declared last month, girls had performed better with a pass percentage of 90.50, compared to 83.46 of boys.



In the class X exams, the Konkan division topped the list with 96.18 per cent pass percentage while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 83.67 per cent, Mahmane said. Besides, the Kolhapur division registered a pass percentage 93.59, Pune - 91.95, Mumbai 90.09, Aurangabad 88.15, Nashik 87.76, Latur 85.22, Amaravati 84.35.

Total 16,50,499 students registered for the class X exams and 16,44,016 appeared, out of whom 14,58,855 passed the exams, held in March this year.