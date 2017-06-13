Maharashtra Board SSC results 2017 out: State records 88 pass pc

Representational picture

After much wait, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination result was finally declared on Tuesday afternoon at 1 pm.

Out of total 16,44,016 students who appeared for the examination from across nine zones of Maharashtra, 14,58,855 passed, recording 88.74 percent as passing percentage.

The passing percentage of this year's result has dropped by 0.82 percent.

Check your results here

A total of 3,42,973 students appeared for the examination from Mumbai division out of which 3,08,996 candidates have passed recording passing percentage of 90.09 percent.

Konkan region tops the list with 96.18 percent result while Nagpur division ranks lowest with 83.67 percent.

As usual girls have performed better than boys with passing percentage of 91.46 percent.

In Mumbai 72,710 students got 75 percent and above, 1,04,999 students got 60 percent and above, 98, 610 students have got 45 percent and above and total of 32,677 have scored above 35 percent.

A total of 3903 candidates have received additional marks for sports participation at the same time, 81,000 candidates have received advantage of Arts participation.

While so many students have done so well, 1,08,915 students have passed with ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term).