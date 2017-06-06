Maharashtra Board to make online process for revaluation of answer sheets



At present, students have to wait in long queues at the Vashi office

Students from the state board's Mumbai division will no longer have to stand in long queues at its Vashi office to apply for photocopy of answer sheets for re-evaluation as the board is set to make the process online.

Considering the vast jurisdiction of the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra state board, which covers Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad, the new system will make the process easier for candidates living faraway.

With the HSC results already out, this announcement comes as a relief for thousands of students. Under the new process, a link will be shared on the board's official website for candidates to apply for photocopy of answer sheets. After applying, candidates can also make the payment online. Once they have made the payment, students will receive an email, asking them to collect the photocopies of the answer sheets from the Vashi office.

Dattatray Jagtap, chairman of Mumbai Division of Maharashtra state board, said, "We are still finalising the company that will be provide the service for us. This will reduce students' inconvenience.

They will have to come only once to the Vashi office to pick up the photocopies of the answer-sheets."