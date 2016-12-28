Maharashtra cabinet chooses Rohit Deo as Advocate General

The post was lying vacant since March after Shreehari Aney had resigned after making controversial statements

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday made a decision to appoint associate Advocate General (AG) Rohit Deo as the permanent Advocate General (AG) of the Bombay High Court. The post was lying vacant since March after Shreehari Aney had resigned after making controversial statements. Rohit Deo was the acting advocate general since last nine months. Sources in Mantralaya confirmed the decision of the state government but a formal notification is likely to come only after the Governor’s approval.

Despite repeated attempts Deo was not available for comment. His predecessor, advocate general of the state Shrihari Ahey had resigned in March after making comments over state hood for Marathwada in Jalna. Since then the state has not appointed an advocate general.

The Congress Legislator Sanjay Dutt had filed a petition regarding delay of appointment of Advocate General. Dutt has claimed in the petition the state, which contributes 25% of industrial output, 23% of the GDP and has given the nation great scholars like Dr. B.R Ambedkar, sports and film icons, cannot find and appoint an AG? Is not acceptable."

The government cannot function without appointing an advocate general as mandated under the provisions of article 165 of the Constitution of India claimed Dutt.

A bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudesai was told by state government that it will appoint advocate general by December 30.

Deo hails from Nagpur and is considered close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.