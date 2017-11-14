Maharashtra: Car catches fire on Nashik-Pune highway; none hurt

A car heading to Sangli caught fire on the Nashik-Pune highway today, but none of its occupants were injured, police said. The car's driver saw smoke emanating from its bonnet and asked the occupants to alight, a senior police official said.

The passengers got down safely after which the car gutted in fire. The incident took place near Nandurshingote village at around 2.00 pm, he said.

According to police, the car occupants hailed from Sangli district of western Maharashtra and were proceeding to that city.