Maharashtra CET results declared, but website crashes

The results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) – entrance examination for engineering and pharmacy in Maharsahtra colleges – were declared on Saturday.
But, checking results was a struggle as the server crashed immediately.
Smit Dharamshi Rambhiye ranks first in PCM (Physics Chemistry Mathematics) with 197/200 in a shared position with Vijay Jagdish Mundra.
Amey Machane ranks first in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) with a score of 190/200. The MHT-CET was conducted on May 11.
