Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says car towing incident unfortunate

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today termed as "unfortunate" the incident wherein a car with a woman and her baby seated inside was towed away by the Mumbai traffic police.



Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo

The incident, which occurred in suburban Malad, triggered an outrage, prompting the police to suspend one of

its constables and order a probe. "This is a very unfortunate incident. It is very dangerous. The policeman is suspended and orders have been given tosensitise traffic police personnel to prevent such incidents," Fadnavis said at an event in Daund near Pune. This shocking incident came to light yesterday when a purported video clip of it went viral on social media.

