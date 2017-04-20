Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travels without red beacon

Our politicians have begun to see the light. Immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet decision to shun red beacons atop ministers' cars, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his cabinet colleagues removed them from their official cars on Wednesday.

Fadnavis travelled in a beacon-less car in Pune, while Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule asked staff to remove it in presence of social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi where he had gone to meet the veteran.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, Transport Minister Divakar Raote, and others followed the seniors. But opposition leader in the council Dhananjay Munde said removing the lal batti wasn't enough to end the VIP culture. "Stop ministers' foreign tours with tax payers' money," he said, adding that he too will not use a red beacon on his official car.