Maharashtra civic polls: New civic body for BJP, another chance for Congress

The BJP met its expectations, and those of others, with a thumping win in the Panvel Municipal Corporation. Bhiwandi-Nizampur was a different matter, however, where the Congress emerged as the single largest party. While the BJP won Panvel, where civic polls were held for the first time, with 51 seats, Congress staked claim in Bhiwandi-Nizampur with 47, followed by BJP (19) and the Shiv Sena (12).

BJP MLA from Panvel Prashant Thakur, who was heading the party there, and his father Ram Seth Thakur, the two credited for the win, said the efforts of CM Devendra Fadnavis helped to earn the voters’ trust. "First mayor in the newly formed corporation will be ours, a dream come true. Our priorities will be development and education," said Prashant.

"This time, people ensured that the Congress flag fluttered high. They will now see changes," said Rashid Tahir Momin, former Congress MLA.