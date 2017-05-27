Maharashtra civic polls results 2017: Panvel's grand old party pushed to sidelines



Vivek Patil

Panvel's oldest political party, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) has been pushed to second place in the first municipal election here. After years of reigning over the local gram panchayat, the PWP will be the first opposition leader in the Panvel Municipal Corporation, with 23 seats to the party's credit.

"The corruption of the BJP candidates will be exposed and any candidates who are involved in illegal dealings will be exposed. We will work as a watchdog in the Opposition. However, we will support them in the development work of the city, which is very important at the present stage, with the ongoing urbanization of Panvel," said Vivek Patil, ex-MLA and PWP chief in Panvel.

Formed in the year of Independence, the PWP has historically held a tight grip on the Raigad district, as well as the zilla parishad in six districts across the state. Formed in 1947 by Bhau Saheb Raut, the party's legacy is now being continued by the Patil family.

In the PMC, the party has an alliance with Congress, which won 2 seats, and the NCP, which won 2 seats as well. Together, they notched a total of 27 from the 78 seats in the civic body.

Patil hinted that the BJP had won support by riding on PWP's coat-tails, specifically that of former PWP man Ram Seth Thakur and his son Prashant Thakur, who contested on behalf of the BJP this year. The Thakur father-son duo hold considerable clout in Panvel from their years in the PWP.