Maharashtra CM asks government employees to lead healthy life



Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday encouraged government employees to lead a healthy and good lifestyle.

At the Mantralaya here, Fadnavis, wife Amruta, film producer Smita Thackeray, actor Dino Morea and wellness expert Rekha Chaudhari were present for Global Wellness Week celebrations.

Thackeray said, "I think whether it is all the cabinet ministers or regular (government) employees, they are dealing with so much work pressure every day and not leading a well-disciplined life... It is important to take out some time from everyday life and take care of their body, mind and soul."

"Unless you are happy from within, you cannot perform well in your professional life."

Chaudhari told IANS: "Often we have observed how the urban life has given us such a stressful lifestyle that we are at times not connected to ourselves. So many meditation centres are opened, Ayurveda treatments are given, and people know that they should live a good and stress-free life, but it is not happening."

Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year.