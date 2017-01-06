Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' driver loses bag to train thief



Representational pic

This thief definitely has no idea that he laid his hands on a bag that belonged to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s driver Nanaksingh Naik, 36. But, sooner or later, he will. Naik fell prey to the theft that took place at the Kurla terminus on New Year’s Eve, while he was returning from his hometown on the Gorakhpur Express.

Bag vanishes in no time

Just as the train chugged into the Kurla terminus around 8:30 am, Naik, who was travelling with his family, started offloading his luggage through the emergency exit window.

He had a total of five bags with him. He offloaded four of them and forgot about the fifth one. Just as he moved forward, he realised that he had left a bag behind. But, by the time he returned, it was gone. He immediately approached the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) and filed a complaint.

A GRP officer said that an unidentified thief managed to make away with one of the bags that had gold jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 88,000.

CCTV reveals real picture

Speaking to mid-day, Naik said, “After the case was registered, the Kurla GRP recovered CCTV footage, in which an unidentified man is seen entering the S-3 coach but after some time he jumps out from the S-4 coach. Later, he again enters the S-5 coach and is spotted getting off with my bag from coach number 7.”

Cop says

Senior police inspector of Kurla GRP said, “We have registered a case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of IPC. Attempts to nab the thief and get back the belongings are on.”