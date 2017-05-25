Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' helicopter crash lands in Latur

Devendra Fadnavis

A chopper flying with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash-landed in Latur on Thursday.

According to reports, the helicopter developed a technical snag during take off which caused it to crash land.

Chopper with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis onboard crash-lands in Latur, CM and team escapes unhurt pic.twitter.com/1tQ4NXqeoo — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

Fadnavis tweeted about the incident and said, "Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry."

Fadnavis also released a video after the crash saying, "My chopper meet with an accident, with your blessings, I am safe."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch a 'Shivar Samwad Sabha' on Thursday to reach out to farmers in the state and address their issues.

The four-day initiative is being launched amid the rising resentment among farmers across the state over delay in procurement of tur this year.

On day one, Fadnavis will meet farmers in Latur district of Marathwada region, while BJP's state unit president Raosaheb Patil will interact with the cultivators in Nandurbar district in North Maharashtra.