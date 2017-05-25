Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis unhurt after helicopter crash lands in Latur

Devendra Fadnavis

A chopper flying with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis crash-landed in Latur on Thursday.

According to reports, the helicopter developed a technical snag during take off which caused it to crash land.

Chopper with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis onboard crash-lands in Latur, CM and team escapes unhurt

Fadnavis tweeted about the incident and said, "Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe, nothing to worry."

Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok.

Nothing to worry.

A senior official of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) said it was an accident and the chopper suffered substantial damage. Fadnavis had gone to Latur in Marathwada for the BJP's 'Shivar Samwad Sabha', a statewide campaign to reach out to

farmers.

"I am safe. There was a minor accident involving the helicopter. People shouldn't believe in rumours," Fadnavis later told mediapersons.

The chopper developed a technical snag while taking off from the helipad at Nilanga where the chief minister had gone for an event.

"Nobody got hurt. My media advisor Ketan Pathak has suffered minor injuries. With the blessings of 11 crore people of Maharashtra, I am safe," he told reporters at Nilanga.

With the blessings of people of Maharashtra and Nation, I'm safe.

My team is fine too.

Please do not believe any rumours.

He added that the pilot too had not been injured seriously.

"This is a new helicopter. We will seek information from police on this incident," the chief minister said.

Recently, on a tour to Gadchiroli in Vidarbha region, his helicopter had suffered a technical snag, following which he had travel by road to Nagpur.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of crash-landing of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's chopper in Latur, CM and team escaped unhurt.

