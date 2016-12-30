Maharashtra CM Fadnavis: 40 pc dip in farmer suicides

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP-led government in the state had succeeded in curbing the farmer suicides by 40 per cent in the worst-affected Yavatmal district of Vidarbha.

“With ‘Baliraja Chetna Abhiyan’ we are able to reduce number of farmer suicides by almost 40 percent in this most-affected Yavatmal district, and our efforts will not cease till we ensure that not a single farmer takes the extreme step,” he said.

Fadnavis was speaking after inaugurating a new administrative building at Kalamb in the district. He also performed bhumi-pujan for rejuvenation of Chakrawati river and a 132 KV power substation there.

“We are happy that due to ‘Jal-yukt Shivar Abhiyan’ (water conservation scheme), this year Rabi sowing area expanded and farmers are using water from (newly created) storages,” he said.