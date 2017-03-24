Maharashtra CM okays Rs 344 cr development plan for Elephanta





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday approved Rs 344.37 crore development plan to raise facilities at the famous Elephanta caves for tourists. Fadnavis approved the plan while chairing a high-power committee meeting here.



Elephanta caves are a network of sculpted caves located on Elephanta Island or Gharapuri in Mumbai Harbour around 10 kilometres to the east of the megapolis. The funds comprise Rs 99.87 crore from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Rs 251.50 crore to be raised through public private partnership (PPP), a statement from the Chief Minister's office said. Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal and his deputy Madan Yerawar were present during the meeting.