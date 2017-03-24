Maharashtra CM orders probe into 'manhandling' of farmer at Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today ordered a high-level probe into alleged scuffle between a farmer and police personnel in Mantralaya yesterday. Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis termed as "false" the reports that the farmer Rameshwar Bhusare was thrashed last afternoon by Mantralaya security staff on the sixth floor.

"The farmer was injured because he bit the police official on security duty. He was not beaten up. I have ordered a high-level probe into the incident involving the farmer. The report should be submitted to me at the earliest," Fadnavis said.

The CM said the farmer, who hails from Ghatshendra village in Kannad taluka of Aurangabad district, came to the state secretariat last afternoon.

"The farmer had made an application seeking compensation for the losses he suffered due to hailstorm on April 11 and 12 2015. He had set up a (agro) shade net with his personal savings. However, according to Agriculture department, the compensation would be given only for crop losses," he said.

Fadnavis said the farmer was told to construct a shade net utilising funds from a government scheme and was subsequently given a work order in December last year.

"He refused to repay 25 per cent of the loan amount asked by the bank," the CM added.

Bhusare had came to meet Fadanvis on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. However, the police personnel there asked him to move from the floor, but he insisted to meet the CM.

A senior police official had said that during the scuffle ensued the farmer bit the hand of a policeman, resulting in injury to his mouth. He said the farmer was not beaten up the police personnel.