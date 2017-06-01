Maharashtra CM's wife wants sanitary pads made by SHGs out of GST ambit



Amruta Fadnavis at her song launch



Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, the banker wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has demanded exemption from levying the GST on sanitary napkins prepared by Self Help Groups (SHGs). There is a raging debate about making sanitary napkins tax free, which are set to be taxed at 12 per cent under the upcoming tax regime.



Recently, the women's wing of the NCP launched a signature campaign to press for its demand of making sanitary pads tax-free. "I personally feel that self help groups which make sanitary pads, the non-branded ones, should not fall under the 12 per cent tax bracket," Amruta said at the launch of her new single 'Phir Se' here last night. In the music video, she features alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.



Amruta said though it was her dream to work with Big B, but performing with him made her absolutely nervous. "Initially, I was very confident. Director Ahmed Khan and his team are very friendly. But when I was supposed to be in front of Bachchan sir, I got nervous. But he makes you feel like a colleague and a friend. He never makes you feel (he is) a superstar," she said. Bachchan, who was also present at the event, said he immediately said yes to the song not because she was CM's wife but a talented lady.



"When she approached me, I couldn't say no. Not because she is chief minister's wife but because she is a lady who wants to make use of her talent and be successful on her

own merit. I really liked it," the actor said. When asked if her husband has heard the song, Amruta replied, "He said he loved the song, loved the music. He is a super big fan of Bachchan sir so he had to like the overall video too".



The single has been composed by Jeet Gangulii, arranged by Abhijit Vaghani and written by Rashmi Virag. Half of the profits earned from the video will go to farmers' relief fund.