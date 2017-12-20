Maharashtra coaching class owners write to Devendra Fadnavis opposing regulations

Association writes to CM opposing key suggestions in the draft policy designed to regulate private coaching classes

Implementing regulations on private coaching classes may not be a smooth walk for the state government after all. Reacting to the ambitious draft policy designed by the state, the Maharashtra Class Owners' Association (MCOA) has raised strong objections in a letter addressed to CM Devendra Fadnavis and the state education minister. The association has opposed points such as the suggestion to have a committee for fee fixation of classes, free seats and discounts to the underprivileged and fixing methods in which fee is collected, among others.



Representational Pic

"We are not against any law for regulating private classes. We have reiterated the same view in a public interest litigation (PIL) that is pending before the Bombay High Court. But, the law should be to regulate coaching classes, not virtually control or wipe them out from the education system. On the one hand they are putting so many regulations on us and on the other hand, they are regulating the fees, too. How will the classes function? We want to present our reservations to the government," said MCOA chief Sachin Karnavat.

MCOA states, "When there is no regulation for fees charged by doctors and lawyers, why should there be any regulation on fees charged by classes? Coaching is not a measurable service for which fees can be standardised. In 2000, a similar regulation was stayed by the Bombay High Court because it contained the provision of fee regulation."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed