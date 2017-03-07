Maharashtra collects Rs 5-cr fine from tax evading luxury car owners



Maharashtra government has collected Rs five crore as fine from car owners, who had registered their vehicle outside the state and evaded tax, state transport minister Diwakar Raote said on Tuesday.

"The state transport ministry had initiated this action from January 18. 595 luxury cars have been identified so far. The car owners, who reside in the state, had registered their luxury cars outside Maharashtra with an intension of tax evasion", Raote told reporters outside the 'Vidhan Bhawan' here.

"The fine collected from 94 luxury cars of the 595 is Rs five crore. Once we will complete the procedure of remaining 501 cars, the generation of revenue will be huge", he added.

The Minister also said he is considering to introduce some schemes for luxury car owners, who are found evading tax by registering the vehicles outside the state.