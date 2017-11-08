Maharashtra department of registration and stamps launch portal to get land details across the city

The state Department of Registration and Stamps has launched a portal that lists the values of all properties across the city

Mumbaikars will soon have all details pertaining to the value of immovable properties at their fingertips. In order to make investments more transparent and to make property ownership details accessible, the state Department of Registration and Stamps has launched a portal that lists the value of all properties – agricultural as well as non-agricultural land, flats and bungalows – across the city.

According to senior officials in the department, if the pilot project, launched on November 1, is deemed a success, after two months the model will be replicated throughout Maharashtra.

Confirming the news, state inspector general of registration and stamps (IGR), Anil Kawade said, "The idea is to make the process of purchasing land more transparent. For the time being, this portal will only list properties in Mumbai. But, if the project finds popularity among the masses, we will consider making the facility available across the state. The portal is likely to clear any doubts in areas such as property registration, its current and previous valuation and pending debts or legal cases, if any. We have incorporated a search bar on the portal, which will enable land buyers to find the property's history. Land purchasers can pay their stamp and registration duty amounts on the portal. They will also receive timely updates on the properties they searched."

The stamp duty on any property is based on the Ready Reckoner, which helps to calculate the value of immovable properties, such as land, residential, commercial and industrial properties for any area. The state government, which regularly publishes the Annual Statement Rates (ASR) for properties, operates the platform and it helps bridge the gap in knowledge between the government and land purchasers.

The new portal, irgmaharashtra.gov.in, is likely to make the process more transparent. All that property buyers need to do is click on the e-Valuation link and fill up the form and the site will offer all property details.

2

No. of months after which the dept may consider covering the entire state