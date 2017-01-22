Maharashtra election commission to make citizens more candidate-aware

Ahead of the BMC polls, the state election commission (SEC) has decided to publish candidates’ affidavits with details of their background and properties, in the newspaper. The SEC’s move came after several people had complained that they were not able to view the candidate’s affidavit on its website.

The SEC will also display the candidate's details outside their respective polling booths on the day of voting. This move will be helpful for uninformed voters, said an official.

According to officials from the election department, the advertisement in the newspaper will have basic details like qualification, criminal cases against him/her and asset details. Confirming the same, SEC commissioner JS Shaharia said, "After the list of candidates is finalised by the election department, we will publish the names of the candidates and their basic details in the newspapers. The same details will be displayed outside the polling booth."

This time around, the SEC has also roped in Income Tax (I-T) officials to keep a watch on candidates’ expenditure for the campaign. According to SEC, a candidate can spend R5 lakh during his campaign. SEC has appointed 15 I-T officials for Mumbai and 40 officials for other corporation elections. The commission has also asked the police to keep a check on uncontrolled airstrips to curb cash and liquor transportation via helicopters.

The BMC elections are scheduled on February 21 and the results will be announced on February 23. Candidate nominations will begin from January 27 and end on February 3.