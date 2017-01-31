Maharashtra elections: 16 candidates have criminal cases; 30 crorepatis





Sixteen candidates out of 70 whose affidavits for the state Legislative Council elections have been analysed have declared criminal cases and three of them have serious charges like murder and criminal intimidation. While total 76 candidates are in the fray from the teachers and the graduates constituencies for the February 3

elections, the Association of Democratic Rights (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch could study the background details of 70 candidates as relevant information was not available for rest six.



The trio have declared serious charges like murder, criminal intimidation, causing death by negligence, furnishing false information, cheating and forgery in their affidavits. While one of them belongs to Congress, two are Independents. As per ADR, 13 (or 19 per cent) out of 70 candidates have declared criminal cases against them. While three of them are from Congress, BSP, and Shiv Sena respectively, rest are Independents, ADR said in a statement today.



According to ADR, the candidate with the highest declared assets worth over Rs 15 crore is Sudhir Tambe of Congress who is contesting from Nashik Graduates constituency. The elections are held for three teachers and two graduate constituencies. The teachers constituencies going to polls are Aurangabad, Nagpur and Konkan while the graduates seats are Amravati and Nasik. As per ADR, out of the 70 candidates analysed, 30 candidates or 43% are crorepatis, of which 8 belong to major

parties.



Among the crorepatis, two are from BJP, two from Congress, one from Lok Bharati, one from BSP, one from Bali Raja Party and one from NCP, the statement added.