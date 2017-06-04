Maharashtra farmers' strike to continue

The decision was taken despite state govt announcing a loan waiver of Rs 30,000 crore for 40 lakh farmers

The farmers' strike looks poised to intensify in the coming week as the Saturday meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss their demands, wasn't fruitful. On Saturday night, however, the CM announced a loan waiver of Rs 30,000 crore to help 40 lakh small and marginal farmers.

"The waiver will be restricted to the small and marginal farmers with land holding of five acres which would come into force by October 31, 2017," he told select media. He also assured that farmers won't fall victim to petty politics played by certain parties over the strike.

However, for now, the strike will continue. The farmers' delegation, led by Jayji Suryavanshi, was upset when he announced that the strike was withdrawn. Suryavanshi said, "The strike was called off only temporarily. But, if farmers want to continue, I am with them. I have made a mistake but I do not hesitate to apologise to the farmers."

