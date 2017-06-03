Maharashtra farmers end strike after 48 hours



Representational picture

After keeping the state on tenterhooks for 48 hours, Maharashtra farmers called off their 'strike' early on Saturday following 'satisfactory' talks with the state government.

The development came after around five hours marathon negotiations between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the leaders of Kisan Kranti core committee, which ended here early on Saturday.

"We are open to a farm loan waiver... We shall set up a committee for the purpose which will include farmers' representatives and take a decision by October 31," Fadnavis told mediapersons after the meeting.

Thereafter, Kisan Kranti leaders said that nearly 70 per cent of their demands have been met by the government and accordingly the 'successful strike' was called off immediately.