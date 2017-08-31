Maharashtra fencing gold medallist drowns in waterfall while saving girl

Anand Varthi. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 22-year-old state-level fencing champ drowned in a waterfall at Tungareshwar, 50 km from Mumbai, while trying to save his female friend, on Tuesday, when Maharashtra was lashed by torrential rain. His body was found last evening. Anand Varthi, a resident of Kandivli, had visited the Tungareshwar temple in Vasai with three friends at 4.30 pm on Tuesday when they got caught in rain.

"At 5.30 pm, when we were leaving after the aarti, we were caught in heavy rainfall," recalled Varthi's friend Raghuvendra Upadhyay.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Alert Mumbaikars save woman from drowning

After debating whether to leave or stay put, the friends decided to head home. "We held each other's hand and started walking on the hill. When we reached the Ishwari river bridge, we decided to wait for a while, as the water level was high. At this point, a gust of wind hit us, and a girl from the group slipped into the river. Anand was trying to save her when he lost his balance. We managed to pull our female friend out since she was within reach, but Anand disappeared," Upadhyay added.

After looking for Varthi for almost an hour, locals asked the group to take shelter inside the temple for the night. In the morning, the friends informed the police about the incident.



The friends were stranded near Ishwari river. Representational picture

The fire brigade and police began rescue work on Wednesday afternoon, and his body was fished out around 4 pm. "He was a good friend and a great sportsperson. He was aiming to represent India on the international platform," Upadhyay said.

"We have registered a case of accidental death and have handed his body to his family," said Somnath Sangale, investigating officer, Waliv police.