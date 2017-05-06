Maharashtra fire service gets its own flag

Maharashtra Fire Service flag bearing the slogan 'We Serve To Save' has been approved and notified by the state



The new flag with its logo

True to their mission, 'We Serve To Save' is now emblazoned on the new flag that has been approved for the Maharashtra Fire Services (MFS).

A notification to this effect has already been issued on April 5.

With this, it joins the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Port Trust, the two other fire forces that also have their individual flags.

The approval comes in light of the Union Home Ministry Fire Safety and Emergency Services Bill 2016 that expects all the state governments to implement uniform state fire services across the country.

Highly-placed state government officials informed mid-day that last month the state fire service sent a proposal in this regard to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also heading the Urban Development Department (UD), and it was approved immediately.

In the coming weeks, a function to commemorate the flag will also be held.

According to a senior fire officer, "The Mumbai Fire Brigade flag emblem was approved in 1975. The star in the flag is the symbol of fire service and is also a part of the emblem of the London Fire Brigade. At the centre of the emblem is the coat of arms of the Mumbai municipal corporation. At the base of the emblem are three words: Shouryam, Atmasanyamanam, Tyagah (valour, abnegation, sacrifice)."

However, unlike the MFB flag, the Maharashtra Fire Service has the national emblem embedded with the line 'We Serve To Save'.

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB and director of Maharashtra Fire Services said, "As a uniformed service force, even the state fire service should have its own flag, and hence, this was mooted. We will be hoisting the flag at the State Fire Service training building in Kalina, and will also officially use the same for all events organised by the state fire services."