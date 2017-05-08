Maharashtra FM calls on Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for GST Bill



Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar today called on Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence here, in a bid to garner the party's support for the ratification of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill.

"Uddhav ji was apprehensive that once the GST comes into effect, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to be dependent on the Centre and the state government to get its share of revenue. I explained to him that this will not be the case," Mungantiwar told PTI.

"He also had doubts that the BMC will not get its share of revenue by means of octroi. I have tried to clear all his doubts today. The meeting was very fruitful," Mungantiwar said.

He further said that Thackeray was apprised that the GST will have substantial provisions that will make sure BMC does not lose out on any revenue.

"Money will be deposited with the BMC every month. In case there is a delay in depositing money, the municipal corporation will be paid money with sufficient interest," he said.

Mungantiwar said that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has convened a special GST Council meet in Srinagar on May 18-19, where a decision will be taken as regards which items will come under the new taxation policy.

"After the GST Council, we will hold a presentation of the GST Bill for our legislators. Later, a special three-day session of the state legislature will be held to ratify the GST Bill between May 20 and May 22," Mungantiwar said.

Mungantiwar also said that he would be holding a meet with Thackeray once again tomorrow, to discuss the draft GST Bill with him.

Shiv Sena is part of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.