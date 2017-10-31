Maharashtra government approaches Bombay HC to seek extension for employees

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking extension of the term of employees from open category who were posted on a temporary basis at various government jobs under the 16 per cent quota that was reserved for the Maratha community.

In April 2015, the high court, while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the government's decision on reservation of seats in government jobs and educational institutions across the state for the Maratha community, had directed the state government to keep the said 16 per cent seats vacant until the matter was decided finally.

However, the court subsequently allowed the state to offer these vacant seats to eligible candidates from the open category strictly on a temporary basis for eleven months. Since then, the time period for the posts was being extended by the high court on a temporary basis as the petitions pertaining to the Maratha reservation are yet to be heard and decided finally.

The state government today filed an application seeking further extension of eleven months. "The high court while granting extension earlier had specifically observed that no useful purpose will be served by keeping the teaching posts in educational institutions and other services vacant. In view of this, it is necessary to continue the appointments for another eleven months," the application said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M S Sonak posted the application for hearing on November 6.