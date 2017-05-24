Maharashtra government to appraise civic chiefs based on cities' cleanliness

The KRA (key results area) parameters for the appraisal year 2017-18 has been finalised for all municipal commissioners by the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Promotions and increments are given based on KRAs and they have been set based on completion of projects and meeting other targets, for the third straight year in a row.

According to The Times of India, since Mumbai has slipped to 29 from 10 in this year's Swachh Bharat rankings, a large emphasis has been laid on 90 per cent waste segregation and composting, which comprises of 30 per cent marks weightage in the KRAs. This is mainly due to the issue of waste disposal in Mumbai, which continues to be a major concern.

Out of the three garbage dumps in Mumbai only Kanjurmarg has a waste processing unit of 3,000 metric-ton capacity. Meanwhile, unsegregated garbage continues to be dumped at Deonar and Mulund grounds.

Apart from this, below is the remaining breakdown of the KRAs:

20 per cent: For increasing revenue sources

20 per cent: Recovery of tax on property and other areas

10 per cent: Declaring a city open-defecation free

Although not applicable on the BMC commissioner yet, the state's chief secretary is working out the particulars of the KRA parameters and their weightage, which were issued on Monday.

A senior officer said the Chief Minister's objective to enable a systematic waste disposal and treatment mechanism in all of Maharashtra's cities will be aligned with the appraisal.